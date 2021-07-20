KOOL VIRAL: Jeff Bezos’s Hat Gets The MEME Treatment!
You can have your space, cowboy.
Oh Jeffery Bezos, you may have the most money in the world, but that doesn’t make you free from being MEMED! 🤣🤣🤣
The internet went aflame earlier today to ROAST the former CEO of Amazon.
Yeah he went into space, bully for him, but! He chose to wear a hideous oversized cowboy hat. 🤦♂️🤦♂️
Jeff Bezos took a wide brimmed hat to space. Yes, I’m a dermatologist. #planning #besunsafe @AADskin @blueorigin pic.twitter.com/Lr2fuUYGot
— Chris Scott (@drchrisscott) July 20, 2021
And the memes and jokes began to roll in:
Bezos, still in his cowboy hat, leads the crew out across the walkway to the capsule:https://t.co/kYI3pmnRU3 #BlueOrigin #JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/DaSTXiewYn
— Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) July 20, 2021
bezos in that hat looks like a white woman from michigan who took a trip to santa fe to buy turquoise jewelry and visit the georigia o'keeffe museum
— olivia gatwood (@oliviagatwood) July 20, 2021
But can you imagine the sheer gut-wrenching terror in those first few seconds, when Bezos told his marketing dept that he was going to wear a cowboy hat
— Ian Young (@ianjamesyoung70) July 20, 2021
If Bezos came out of the hatch wearing one of these instead of a cowboy hat, the whole thing might have been worthwhile. pic.twitter.com/RCsYcnDACc
— Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 20, 2021
A lesson to future space-enjoyers… don’t wear a freaking cowboy hat! 🤠