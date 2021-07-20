Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: Jeff Bezos’s Hat Gets The MEME Treatment!

You can have your space, cowboy.

By Josh, Kool Viral

Oh Jeffery Bezos, you may have the most money in the world, but that doesn’t make you free from being MEMED! 🤣🤣🤣

The internet went aflame earlier today to ROAST the former CEO of Amazon.

Yeah he went into space, bully for him, but! He chose to wear a hideous oversized cowboy hat. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

And the memes and jokes began to roll in:

A lesson to future space-enjoyers… don’t wear a freaking cowboy hat! 🤠

Related posts