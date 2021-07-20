KOOL VIRAL: Jeff Bezos’s Hat Gets The MEME Treatment!

Oh Jeffery Bezos, you may have the most money in the world, but that doesn’t make you free from being MEMED! 🤣🤣🤣

The internet went aflame earlier today to ROAST the former CEO of Amazon.

Yeah he went into space, bully for him, but! He chose to wear a hideous oversized cowboy hat. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

And the memes and jokes began to roll in:

Bezos, still in his cowboy hat, leads the crew out across the walkway to the capsule:https://t.co/kYI3pmnRU3 #BlueOrigin #JeffBezos pic.twitter.com/DaSTXiewYn — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) July 20, 2021

bezos in that hat looks like a white woman from michigan who took a trip to santa fe to buy turquoise jewelry and visit the georigia o'keeffe museum — olivia gatwood (@oliviagatwood) July 20, 2021

But can you imagine the sheer gut-wrenching terror in those first few seconds, when Bezos told his marketing dept that he was going to wear a cowboy hat — Ian Young (@ianjamesyoung70) July 20, 2021

If Bezos came out of the hatch wearing one of these instead of a cowboy hat, the whole thing might have been worthwhile. pic.twitter.com/RCsYcnDACc — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 20, 2021

A lesson to future space-enjoyers… don’t wear a freaking cowboy hat! 🤠