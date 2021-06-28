KOOL VIRAL: Meet The NEWEST Gerber Baby!

Every single year, we get a brand new Gerber baby, and it seems this year, they’ve hit GOLD.

Meet sweet little 4-month old Zane!

The 4 month old was selected not only for his cute face, but his parent’s incredible story.

Michael and Erin were struggling to conceive a baby due to the fact that at 27, Erin had to battle cancer.

She underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation and wasn’t sure if she would be able to procreate.

Thankfully they were able to give birth to the little bundle of joy, Zane.

Over 90 thousand babies were entered into the Gerber competition. Zane’s family will receive: a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to 1 year and a wardrobe valued at $1,000 provided by Gerber Children’s wear.

CONGRATS to the family and enjoy the cute baby photos.