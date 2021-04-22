KOOL VIRAL: Natasha Bedingfield’s Dump Truck? Says Twitter 🤣🤣
The wrest is still unwritten!
Twitter chose to battle over the silliest reason the other day… Natasha Bedingfield. More specifically, her butt.
I wish this was a joke, but check it out:
natasha bedingfield responding to tiktok comments about her dumptruck ass is cracking me up pic.twitter.com/zD3WloyGlM
— mr. rager’s neighborhood (@lilgrapefruits) April 9, 2021
IT KEEPS GOING
the wagon in question pic.twitter.com/ACoC7FmLld
— mr. rager’s neighborhood (@lilgrapefruits) April 9, 2021
OMG, we are bored in this pandemic….