KOOL VIRAL: Natasha Bedingfield’s Dump Truck? Says Twitter 🤣🤣

The wrest is still unwritten!

By Josh, Kool Celebrities

Twitter chose to battle over the silliest reason the other day… Natasha Bedingfield. More specifically, her butt.

I wish this was a joke, but check it out:

IT KEEPS GOING

 

OMG, we are bored in this pandemic….

