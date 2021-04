We stan Lizzo.

I mean how can you not?

Body positive.

Sells records.

Is hilarious.

LIKE, RIGHT?

Well Lizzo has posted in partnership with Dove for it’s self-esteem project, which is: “helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards”

And she posted this:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

AMAZING!