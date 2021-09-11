KOOL VIRAL: One Amazing Moment From Last Night’s Debate!
“Oh shoot.”
One moment from last night’s Federal Leader’s Debate went VIRAL, and no it wasn’t clips of the PM’s to be battling, it was a young voter!
Marek McLeod stole the show with his awe shucks demeanor, and his question:
Twitter went ABLAZE in support of him:
Marek! Another Canadian treasure 🇨🇦 #debate pic.twitter.com/xg5F0dOxSp
— Kelly (@kellykekich) September 10, 2021
Can we just say Janet and Marek win the debate? ❤️ #Elxn44
— Lorenda Reddekopp (@CBCLorenda) September 10, 2021
*writes in Marek McLeod on the ballot.*
— Jessica Spagnuolo (@jessmegaan) September 10, 2021