Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: One Amazing Moment From Last Night’s Debate!

“Oh shoot.”

By Josh, Kool Viral

One moment from last night’s Federal Leader’s Debate went VIRAL, and no it wasn’t clips of the PM’s to be battling, it was a young voter!

Marek McLeod stole the show with his awe shucks demeanor, and his question:

Twitter went ABLAZE in support of him:

Related posts

No related posts.