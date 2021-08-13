Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: One INCREDIBLY Awkward Interview Moment With Kevin Hart & Don Cheadle!

OOOOF. This was AWKWARD.

By Josh, Kool Celebrities

Sometimes a joke just DOESN’T land, and this is one of those times.

Just the other night on Kevin Harts new show “Hart to Hart” he was interviewing the actor, and this happened:

OOF. That was awkward. What do you think? Playful or too far?

The pair ended up joking about it afterward, Cheadle tweeted:

