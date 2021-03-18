Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: Remember Over dramatic badger? This is BETTER.

It's like the 2000's all over again!

By Josh, Kool Viral

If you’ve woken up recently feeling like an absolute diva, well, same. Pandemic life of being stuck inside just makes ya feel like royalty.

Well remember the days of the early internet with this classic meme:

The modern version has come around with this adorable duck named Pepper on Tiktok, and no, it’s not dead:

@deannesharpPepper knows how to relaxxxxxxx. #duck #sleepy #derpy #birdnerdfam #pets

♬ original sound – Deanne Sharp

 

We stan this duck.

