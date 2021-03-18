KOOL VIRAL: Remember Over dramatic badger? This is BETTER.
It's like the 2000's all over again!
If you’ve woken up recently feeling like an absolute diva, well, same. Pandemic life of being stuck inside just makes ya feel like royalty.
Well remember the days of the early internet with this classic meme:
The modern version has come around with this adorable duck named Pepper on Tiktok, and no, it’s not dead:
@deannesharpPepper knows how to relaxxxxxxx. #duck #sleepy #derpy #birdnerdfam #pets
We stan this duck.