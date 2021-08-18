Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: The Most Canadian Way To Celebrate Winning The Cup!

This cup is for spuds, and spuds only.

By Host Blogs, Kool Viral

Many celebrate winning the Stanley Cup in unique ways, but this one is the BEST!

Mathieu Joseph took the top of the cup, and made it Canadian AF 🤣🤣

This isn’t the first time it’s been done, but it’s oh so Canadian. The last time it was done is here:

Oh Canada, so amazing.

