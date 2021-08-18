KOOL VIRAL: The Most Canadian Way To Celebrate Winning The Cup!
This cup is for spuds, and spuds only.
Many celebrate winning the Stanley Cup in unique ways, but this one is the BEST!
Mathieu Joseph took the top of the cup, and made it Canadian AF 🤣🤣
Now that’s fine dining. 🏆🤌@MathJoseph7 pic.twitter.com/5qi2rbWSRS
— Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 15, 2021
This isn’t the first time it’s been done, but it’s oh so Canadian. The last time it was done is here:
Joel Edmundson used his day with the Stanley Cup to eat Poutine out of it so not only is he 100% a Hab he’s also my new favourite player. pic.twitter.com/45mL5AUL60
— Mike (@HabsLaughs) September 13, 2020
Oh Canada, so amazing.