KOOL VIRAL: This Texas Foster Dog’s Hilarious Website!

Not all foster animals are monsters, but this one pup from Texas is quite the handful!

Meet Hank, who was found abandoned in an intersection near Houston, Texas.

His foster family put together quite the entertaining website with the hopes of finding him his furever home.

WARNING there is a lot of cussing, but it’s all in good fun.

Honestly reading some of these captions had my gut in stitches!

Here’s to hoping the little guy finds his home!