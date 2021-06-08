KOOL VIRAL: This Villain Is…An Ally? WE STAN!

Marvel have become MASTERS of teasing information for their new shows in the past two decades!

Thankfully due to the planning of Stan Lee in the 1960’s, it’s all coming to fruition now!

Best part about all of this? We get to learn more about our favourite heroes/villains.

One of the most popular?

Loki.

His series is set to be streaming on Disney+ tomorrow, but YOU KNOW a teaser had to come out:

POV: You've just arrived at the TVA 🕰 Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fhP2pWvOz5 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) June 6, 2021

Loki’s sex is defined as: “Fluid”, meaning that Loki is a gender-fluid human being. For those who aren’t aware what that means, gender fluid, the term basically means your identity (only and always male or female) and not necessarily tied to physical sex characteristics (between your legs).

Representation is awesome and to have a character like Loki on the 2+LGBTAIQ scale? Just perfect.