KOOL VIRAL: Twitter Bonds Over… The Delta Variant? Check Out These Memes!
Dang, there go my fall plans!
The Delta variant of COVID-19 is proving to be a problem, so instead of moping about it, Twitter MEME’d it!
A simple meme, just post your fall plans with a picture of something happy and then something that RUINS it.
Check out some of the best memes below:
My fall plans The delta variant pic.twitter.com/OoBsUygJwp
— Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 11, 2021
my fall plans the delta variant pic.twitter.com/bMUS4cZTLn
— José Alonso Muñoz (@JoseAlonsoMunoz) August 10, 2021
My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/FmPS4tyVPn
— Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) August 12, 2021
my fall plans the delta variant pic.twitter.com/yw75WMXhBX
— sey smythe (@seynique) August 10, 2021
Some celebs even chimed in too:
My Fall Plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/JJSAjwfZDR
— Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 12, 2021
Man, I love Twitter when it’s all in on the joke!