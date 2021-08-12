Listen Live

KOOL VIRAL: Twitter Bonds Over… The Delta Variant? Check Out These Memes!

Dang, there go my fall plans!

By Josh, Kool Viral

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is proving to be a problem, so instead of moping about it, Twitter MEME’d it!

A simple meme, just post your fall plans with a picture of something happy and then something that RUINS it.

Check out some of the best memes below:

Some celebs even chimed in too:

Man, I love Twitter when it’s all in on the joke!

