KOOL VIRAL: Twitter Bonds Over… The Delta Variant? Check Out These Memes!

The Delta variant of COVID-19 is proving to be a problem, so instead of moping about it, Twitter MEME’d it!

A simple meme, just post your fall plans with a picture of something happy and then something that RUINS it.

Check out some of the best memes below:

My fall plans The delta variant pic.twitter.com/OoBsUygJwp — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 11, 2021

my fall plans the delta variant pic.twitter.com/bMUS4cZTLn — José Alonso Muñoz (@JoseAlonsoMunoz) August 10, 2021

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/FmPS4tyVPn — Carlos Aguilar (@Carlos_Film) August 12, 2021

my fall plans the delta variant pic.twitter.com/yw75WMXhBX — sey smythe (@seynique) August 10, 2021

Some celebs even chimed in too:

My Fall Plans The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/JJSAjwfZDR — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 12, 2021

Man, I love Twitter when it’s all in on the joke!