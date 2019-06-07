Listen Live

Krispy Kreme Offering FREE Doughnuts Today!

Celebrating National Doughnut Day...

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Today is a universal day we can all love, a celebration of the most wonderful treat, National Doughnut Day.

Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts ALL DAY.

And if Krispy Kreme locations giveaway a combined 1 million doughnuts, they’ll host another FREE doughnut day later this month!

Here’s a list of participating locations in Canada:

  • Delta, British Columbia
  • Greenfield Park, Quebec
  • Mississauga, ON
  • Montreal, Quebec
  • Quebec City, Quebec
  • Toronto – Harbord St., ON
  • Toronto – McCaul St., ON
  • Toronto – Spadina Av., ON

