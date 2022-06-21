Kristen Ball Announces With Zero Authority That “Frozen 3” Is Happening!

Debuted in 2013, the sequel was released in 2019… And now Kristen Bell confirms that “Frozen 3” is a go!

Bell voices Princess Anna from the hugely successful Disney Franchise!

She stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, where she let it go. She let a really big announcement go, that is.

While discussing how much he loves the Frozen franchise, Jimmy Fallon asked if there was anything Bell wanted to announce regarding a third film, to which Bell responded, “I would… like to officially announce, with zero authority, Frozen 3.”

Earlier in the day, Bell appeared on Good Morning America, where the actress shared that she would do Frozen 3 “in a heartbeat.” However, later in the night, it sounded like she was making an official announcement… with a small caveat.

“Please bear in mind I did say zero authority because I can’t do that. I can’t do that. No, I’m not in charge,” said Bell.

When Frozen first hit theatres in 2013, the animated film was a huge global phenomenon and, six years later, Frozen II was even more successful.