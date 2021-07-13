Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste Star In ‘Queenpins’

‘Queenpins’ is a story about extreme couponing like you’ve never seen before!

STXfilms, the studio behind Bad Moms and Hustlers released the first trailer for this new comedy placing Kristen Bell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste at the centre of a multi-million dollar counterfeit coupon scam.

The two play a pair of struggling best friends—Bell, a suburban homemaker named Connie, and Howell-Baptiste, JoJo, a vlogger with dreams—who decide to take advantage of the fact that one factory is responsible for distributing many of the free coupons customers receive when they file a complaint to a company.

The film is due out on September 10th!