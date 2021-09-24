Kristen Stewart Shines Playing Princess Diana in New Trailer for the Movie Spencer

Kristen Stewart stars in Pablo Larraín’s SPENCER. The film takes place over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day around 1992 and we will see Diana “veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen.”

Speaking with InStyle in October 2020, Stewart, an American, noted some of the challenges of playing the princess, saying “The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular. I’m working on it now and already have my dialect coach.”

Stewart has also said of the role “It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana—I want to know her implicitly.”

The movie had its world premiere in-competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival this month. There has been great acclaim for Stewart in this iconic role and the Oscar buzz has started. The movie will be in theatres November 5th.

Check out the first full trailer for the movie SPENCER, staring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.