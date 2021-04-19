Kristen Wiig And Annie Mumolo Team Up For Cinderella’s Evil Stepsisters Film

Disney is developing a Live-Action Comedy musicial based on Anastasia and Drizella as the evil stepsisters from “Cinderella.”

Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, who previously co-wrote “Bridesmaids” and “Barb and Star Go-To Vista Del Mar,” will write the script for the film that recounts the fairytale from the sisters’ perspective, according to Variety.

Also on board as a producer is Wiig’s fellow “Saturday Night Live” alum, Will Ferrell.

This is the latest in the line of films centering on Disney villains such as “Maleficent” and the upcoming “Cruella.”

There’s no release date set or official title for the evil stepsister’s film.