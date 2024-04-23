Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa, and 21 Savage Make Time’s ‘100 Most-Influential’ List

Time Magazine has released its take on the ‘Most Influential People of 2024!

For the last 25 years, Time Magazine has created an annual list of the top 100 most influential people of that particular year. From politicians and world leaders to athletes and entertainers, the individuals listed may or may not be in the public’s favour- but they are, ultimately, influential. “One way or another they each embody a breakthrough,” Time explained of their 100 philosophy. “They broke the rules, broke the record, broke the silence, broke the boundaries to reveal what we’re capable of.”

The TIME100 list includes Fantasia Barrino, Kylie Minogue, Greg Abbott, Elliot Page, Kelly Ripa, Jenni Hermoso (Spanish soccer player), Colman Domingo (actor), Dev Patel (actor, Slumdog Millionaire) and more.

Satya Nadella (CEO of Microsoft) and Patrick Mahomes are both on the list for the third time, more than any other person this year.

The TIME100 primetime television special will air on Sunday, May 12 at 10/9c on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

This special brings viewers inside the annual TIME100 Gala, hosted by Taraji P. Henson. The 18th annual gala will feature performances by Dua Lipa and Fantasia Barrino and the presentation of a TIME Impact Award to Michael J. Fox.