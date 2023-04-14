TIME Magazine Has Published Its List of The 100 Most Influential People of 2023

This year’s list includes Jennifer Coolidge, recording artist Doja Cat, CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, writer Salman Rushdie, and actor Michael B. Jordan.

President Biden, Angela Bassett, and Elon Musk are also on the list!

There is no particular order to the rankings, with the chosen ones separated into six categories: Artists, Icons, Pioneers, Leaders, Titans, and Innovators.

Each profile has been written by guest contributors.

This year’s list features 50 women and many repeats including President Joe Biden, Elon Musk, and Beyonce!

Introducing the 2023 #TIME100 featuring the 100 most influential people of the year https://t.co/bDJYDGWSTN pic.twitter.com/hFvGt2kdWk — TIME (@TIME) April 13, 2023

More confusingly, there are only 96 names ranked, not the promised 100.

We’re guessing they are saving the last four for either the annual TIME Summit, which takes place on 25 April or the TIME 100 Gala on 26 April (which will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ on 30 April). The gala will be hosted by Jennifer Coolidge, and feature performances by Doja Cat and Lea Michele, as well as honorary tributes from members of this year’s list.