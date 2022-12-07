UPDATE: The Short List For Time Magazine’s 2022 Person Of The Year!

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and “the spirit of Ukraine” has been named Time magazine’s 2022 Person of the Year.

The annual award by the US magazine’s editors is given to someone who is felt to have had the most global influence during the last 12 months.

Zelenskyy has led his country through the war with Russia following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Despite international appeals for him and his family to be evacuated to a safe location during the opening days of the invasion, Mr. Zelenskyy stayed in Kyiv with his defence forces.

