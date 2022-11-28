Elon Musk Says ‘The Simpson’ Inspired Him To Take Over Twitter!

The episode was released in 2015.

“Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12,” Musk, 51, tweeted Saturday.

Simpson’s predicts I buy Twitter S26E12 pic.twitter.com/yVmWGwrYY6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

The episode, titled “The Musk Who Fell to Earth,” begins by showing Lisa Simpson tending to a birdhouse with a sign that reads, “Home Tweet Home.” She is feeding baby birds when a bald eagle snaps them up and kills them.

As the eagle flies into the distance, Musk arrives in his rocket ship. Fire from the aircraft incinerates the eagle — a longtime emblem of the U.S.

“Brace yourselves, family. We are about to meet a being with intelligence far beyond ours,” Homer Simpson says before directing Bart to grab his baseball bat.

Musk takes off his space helmet and identifies himself: “Hello, I’m Elon Musk.”

Homer hurls the bat at his head. Lisa yells, “Dad, no! Elon Musk is possibly the greatest living inventor.”

Fans of “The Simpsons” are also convinced the show predicted England and America’s woeful 0-0 World Cup 2022 draw that played out Friday.

In the 1997 episode “The Cartridge Family,” the family watches a TV ad for a match that will determine “which nation is the greatest on Earth,” but just seconds into the action, Homer is heard screaming “boring!”

A number of other predictions eventually came including Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential Run and Germany Lifting the World Cup in 2014!