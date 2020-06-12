‘LADY ANTEBELLUM’ CHANGES NAME TO LADY A

Antebellum means something that existed before the Civil war (usually referring to a house) and the band didn’t want to seem insensitive to all that’s going down right now.

Now they’ll go by ‘Lady A’ (which is also way easier to spell).

In a statement posted to social media, the band said that when Lady A formed 14 years ago, the group didn’t consider the pre-Civil War “associations that weigh down this word,” including ties to slavery. The statement goes on to say,

“We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued,” the statement said. “Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change.”