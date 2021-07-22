Lady Gaga And More Celebrities Who Have Tattoos Of Other Celebrities

Here is a list from Buzzfeed.com of famous people who got tattoos of OTHER famous people . . .

1. Justin Bieber . . . Has an angel arm tattoo inspired by Selena Gomez that he tried covering up with shading?

2. Megan Fox . . . Had an arm tattoo of Marilyn Monroe because she, quote, “empathized with her”. She later removed it because Marilyn was a “negative person” and quote “I do not want to attract this kind of negative energy in my life.”

3. Lady Gaga . . . She got a tattoo of David Bowie on her side the day before she performed a tribute to him at the 2016 “Grammys”.

4. Zayn Malik . . . He got his then-fiancée Perrie Edwards tattooed on his bicep, then got it covered. But now he has Gigi Hadid’s eyes tatted on his chest.

5. Aaron Carter . . . Has a face tattoo of Rihanna based on her 2013 “GQ” cover.

6. Drake . . . Has Lil Wayne on his arm . . . two Sade portraits . . . a Denzel Washington tattoo . . . and Aaliyah on his back.

7. Joe Jonas . . . He has TWO tattoos of his wife Sophie Turner . . . an outline portrait on his arm and a keyhole with her eye on the back of his neck.

8. Amber Rose . . . She had a portrait of her then-husband Wiz Khalifa on her arm, but after their divorce, she covered it with a portrait of Slash.

9. Pete Davidson . . . He got Ruth Bader Ginsburg on his shoulder . . . which will probably be removed soon since he’s in the process of getting rid of ALL of his tattoos.

10. Rob Kardashian . . . He has a tattoo of his father Robert Kardashian on his arm.