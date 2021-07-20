Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett Will Perform Together ‘One Last Time’ At Radio City Music Hall Next Month
Celebrating Bennett's 95th birthday
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, who have performed together several times, will do so for the last time next month at Radio City Music Hall!
The pair will perform on August 3 and August 5, for a pair of concerts appropriately called One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga. And the second concert will have extra meaning: Bennett, who revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, turns 95 on Aug. 5.
One Last Time An evening with @itstonybennett and me at Radio City Music Hall on August 3rd & 5th. I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 22nd at 10am ET on https://t.co/diUM1qWy7A pic.twitter.com/gHEcsWb704
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) July 19, 2021