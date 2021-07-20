Lady Gaga And Tony Bennett Will Perform Together ‘One Last Time’ At Radio City Music Hall Next Month

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett, who have performed together several times, will do so for the last time next month at Radio City Music Hall!

The pair will perform on August 3 and August 5, for a pair of concerts appropriately called One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga. And the second concert will have extra meaning: Bennett, who revealed he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016, turns 95 on Aug. 5.