Lady Gaga Create Free Mental Health Course In Partnership with Canadian Mental Health!

Lady Gaga and her mother are creating a free online mental health course through her Born This Way Foundation.

According to the foundation, In partnership with the Canadian mental health charity Jack.org, the Be There Certificate mental health course “is designed to increase mental health literacy and provide youth—and anyone for that matter—with the knowledge, skills, and confidence they need to safely support their peers who may be struggling with their mental health.”

The course will be made available in English, Spanish and French!

Lady Gaga says, “It can feel daunting to start the conversation about mental health with someone else and offer support. With the Be There Certificate, you learn how to truly, kindly safely be there for someone while maintaining your own mental wellness.”

On Instagram, Gaga shared the news of the online course, along with the “five golden rules on how to safely be there for someone.”

The Born This Way organization, founded in 2012, supports the mental health of young people and inclusivity through high-impact programming, youth-led conversations, and strategic partnerships.