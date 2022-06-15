Lady Gaga In Early Talks To Join Joke 2 Cast

Todd Phillips is directing the project, the same guy behind A Star is Born

Lady Gaga is in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to Joker, the 2019 Oscar-winning, $1 billion Warner Bros. hit based on the DC character.

Details on her character are being kept under wraps, but Joker is known for his on-off abusive relationship with Harley Quinn, his psychiatrist at the Arkham Asylum mental institution who falls in love with him and becomes his sidekick and partner in crime.

If a deal happens, Gaga would play Quinn. However, this new Quinn exists in a different DC universe than Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who most recently appeared in 2021’s The Suicide Squad as well as several other films.

Oh, and one more thing, the movie is said to be a musical!