Lady Gaga is back in Las Vegas with her ‘Jazz & Piano’ residency this summer

Things are heating up in Vegas and it's not just the weather!

By Dirt/Divas

Lady Gaga is bringing her Jazz & Piano residency back to Las Vegas.  

Gaga revealed today (3/20) she’ll return to the Park MGM Dolby Live for another eight shows of the popular residency which originally started in 2019. Kicking off June 19, performances will run for just under a month, wrapping July 6.  

Lady Gaga is Coming to Fortnite!  

Shows will feature Gaga’s music from the Great American Songbook, in addition to simplified versions of her biggest hits and new this year, music from her recent album, Love for Sale.

Jazz & Piano residency dates: 
June 19, 20, 27, 29, 30
July 3, 5, 6

