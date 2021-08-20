Lady Gaga Is Being Blasted By Her Fans For Not Supporting Her Dog Walker After The Shooting

Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer was shot in April when out with Gaga’s dogs. The valuable French bulldogs were the subject of the attack that left Ryan shot four times.

While Gaga did pay over $100,000 in hospital bills for Fischer, he now claims that he is homeless and broke.

Fischer says that he was forced to start a GoFundMe account to help with additional expenses.

On the fundraising page, Ryan explains he is amid a months-long road trip to work through “long bouts of depression and doubt and self-pity” as a result of the incident, and is now in dire need of financial assistance after his van broke down.

“With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help. This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved,” he writes.

Fans of Gaga’s are blasting her on social media saying that she can afford more and should be helping Ryan out.

Fans of Gaga’s are donating to Ryan, as of Wednesday, he has raised nearly $28,866. His goal is $40,000.