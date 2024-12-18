Lady Gaga Puts a Rock Twist on “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”

Lady Gaga is officially spreading holiday cheer in her signature bold style. The pop icon just released a soulful, rock-infused cover of the beloved Christmas classic “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.”

This festive surprise comes on the heels of her recent singles “Die With a Smile” and “Disease,” proving that Gaga isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

A Carpool Christmas to Remember

The new cover debuted as part of Gaga’s appearance on the Apple TV+ special A Carpool Karaoke Christmas with Zane Lowe. In the holiday-themed episode, Gaga performed her take on “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” alongside Lowe and her band, delivering an energetic and modern spin on the traditional tune.

But she didn’t stop there! Gaga was joined by fellow stars Chappell Roan and Dua Lipa, turning the special into a star-studded festive jam session. Together, they treated fans to holiday classics as well as some of their own hits, making it a must-watch for the season.

Ready to Sleigh Your Playlist

Whether you’re decking the halls or cruising through holiday traffic, Lady Gaga’s latest rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” deserves a spot on your playlist. It’s the perfect blend of nostalgia and edge—just what we’d expect from the one and only Mother Monster.

Take a listen to Gaga’s new holiday bop and let the Christmas spirit rock your world! 🎄