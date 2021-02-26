Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Was Shot And Her Dog Stolen

Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer was out with the superstar’s three dogs when he was shot four times and two of the three dogs were stolen. The dog walker is said to be in critical condition after the attack.

As for the dogs, Koji and Gustavo were both stolen by the shooters, but Miss Asia ran away from the scene and has since been recovered by the police.

Gaga is not going to take this lying down, as she is offering up $500,000 for the return of the two French Bulldogs that were stolen in Hollywood.

It’s unclear if the shooters were targeting the French Bulldogs, however, the breed is worth quite a bit of money.

They can sell for anywhere between $1,500 – $3,000 US on average, but those with a particularly sought-after pedigree have been known to sell for as much as $10,000.