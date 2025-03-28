Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ Tour is Smaller—But Here’s Why

Lady Gaga is bringing Mayhem to the stage—but on a more intimate scale than her past stadium-filling tours.

Why the Smaller Tour?

🎤 It Wasn’t in the Plans – Gaga originally wouldn’t tour in 2025 but changed her mind after fans went wild for her Mexico, Brazil, and Singapore shows.

🎤 Fewer Cities, Bigger Demand – Instead of a massive world tour, she’s focusing on select cities, making each stop feel extra special.

🎤 Canadian Stops Are Limited – Canadian Little Monsters will have only two chances to see her live—back-to-back nights in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on September 10 & 11, 2025.

How to Get Tickets

🎟️ General Sale: April 3, 2025, at noon EDT

🎟️ Presale: Sign up before March 30, 2025 (8 a.m. EDT)

🎟️ Presale Goes Live: April 2, 2025, at noon EDT

With only 16 cities on the tour, tickets will be a hot commodity! Will you be grabbing yours? 👀🔥