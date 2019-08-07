Laid Off Dad Takes Unique Approach to Find Work

On a sweltering hot day in Phoenix, Arizona after being recently laid-off a struggling Dad drew up a simple sign and carried resumes with him to a busy street.

His unique way of marketing himself paid off, as Melissa DiGianfilippo, a company President of Public Relations posted it to her social media.

I was driving down Camelback Rd in Phx near my office and saw this guy on the side of the road with a smile in 110-degree heat, with a sign asking people to take his resume. I love that he was not asking for a handout, just for people to consider him for a job. #pleaseshare #job pic.twitter.com/5QAUpCkGWk — MelissaDiGianfilippo (@MelissaPR) July 23, 2019

The extra added online attention combined with handing out several resumes, the well-written resume itself AND the fact it was done during a super hot day was enough to show potential employers that Patrick Hoagland is a perfect hire. Word is Patrick received hundreds of job offers within a few days!