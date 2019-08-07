Listen Live

Laid Off Dad Takes Unique Approach to Find Work

He ended up receiving hundreds of offers

By Darryl on the Drive

On a sweltering hot day in Phoenix, Arizona after  being recently laid-off a struggling Dad drew up a simple sign and carried resumes with him to a busy street.

His unique way of marketing himself paid off, as Melissa DiGianfilippo, a company President of Public Relations posted it to her social media.

The extra added online attention combined with handing out several resumes, the well-written resume itself AND the fact it was done during  a super hot day was enough to show potential employers that Patrick Hoagland is a perfect hire. Word is Patrick received hundreds of job offers within a few days!

