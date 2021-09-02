Lance Bass Wants To Host A Gay Season Of The ‘The Bachelor’

If you follow Lance, then you know that Bass Loves The Bachelor! Lance Bass’ dreams came true when he was asked to be one of the rotating guest hosts on the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The former NSYNC member wrapped up his three-episode appearance run on August 31. However, Bass enjoyed the experience so much, he wants to do more within Bachelor Nation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lance Bass (@lancebass)



He mentioned in an interview with Variety, “If you want the most dramatic season ever, do an LGBT version.”

He adds, “I think maybe it’s the time for ‘The Bachelor’ to do a gay Bachelor. I think that would be so much fun. And I definitely know a host if you need it.”

Lance also notes, “I have not talked to anyone about that, but I would be so down.”