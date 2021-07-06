LASAGNA AND MAC N CHEESE IN ONE DISH

Put on your stretchy pants, lasagna, and mac n cheese are having a food baby. Stouffer’s is bringing LasagnaMac to the dinner table. Yes, classic lasagna stuffed with a layer of mac n cheese in the middle.

In this specialty dish, creamy, cheesy Stouffer’s macaroni and cheese will be stacked between savory layers of lasagna with meat and sauce, to create the ultimate comfort food experience.

But don’t get too excited. Right now, you can only win it in an online contest!