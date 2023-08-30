Late ‘Price Is Right’ Host Honoured With TV Special

The beloved gameshow host Bob Barker passed away at age 99 Saturday at his home in Los Angeles.

To honour his legacy, CBS is giving him one last run on television with a prime-time tribute special which will be hosted by Drew Carey, Barker’s replacement on the show when he retired in 2007.

The show will consist of highlights from Bob’s 50-year television career, with clips from his first and last days on “The Price is Right.”

“The Price is Right: A Tribute to Bob Barker,” will are on CBS tomorrow at 8pm and will be rebroadcasted on Labour Day Monday in the gameshow’s regular daytime slot, at 11am.

