Laundromat Dates Are The Latest Trend For Gen Z
‘Genius’ way to save money
Dirty shirts, dirty socks and dirty undies.
Rather than a bouquet of roses or the flickering flame of a candle, a sack of unclean clothes is often the centrepiece of a rendezvous…
For about $50 bucks, you and your lover can catch up with one another, laugh, talk, people-watch and enjoy a latte!
Many couples are said to be ditching the hotspots for some cozy quality time around a community washer and dryer…
Now, Gen Z lovebirds are too flocking to laundromats for inexpensive evenings out.
The price of knocking out a load of laundry typically ranges between $3 to $12 per machine, whereas intimate nights on the town can cost over $300…