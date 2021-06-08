Laundry Overload! Parents Trying To Keep Up With Kid’s Laundry!

The average home goes through 2,184 pounds of laundry each year. Just to put that into perspective, that’s about the weight of an adult black Rhino.

The average parent will spend about 7 minutes trying to get rid of stains on laundry day…

The average kid will go through three outfits each day! And it’s not just their clothes that kids are messing up!

This study for Whirlpool Brand found that the average room only stays clutter-free and clean for about 17 minutes.

Seventy-two percent said they feel their home barely stays clean for more than a few minutes before the next mess happens — and 64% admit there’s currently a mess they’re putting off.

ROOMS THAT STAY CLEAN FOR THE SHORTEST AMOUNT OF TIME