Lauren Bennett, Voice Behind Party Rock Anthem, Dies at 37

Fans are mourning the loss of singer Lauren Bennett, best known for lending her vocals to LMFAO's global smash hit "Party Rock Anthem." She was 37.

Her death was confirmed on Monday by her former girl group, GRL.

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"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Lauren," the group said in a statement.

Born in Meopham, Kent, England, Bennett rose to international fame in 2011 when "Party Rock Anthem" became one of the biggest songs in the world.

The infectious dance anthem spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in 20 countries, becoming the soundtrack to parties, weddings, sporting events, and just about every dance floor that year.

Bennett also performed with the pop group GRL and continued making music throughout her career. Her final Instagram post came in February, when she shared a cover of Nancy Sinatra's classic "These Boots Are Made for Walkin'."

She is survived by her six-year-old daughter, Harlow, whom she shared with dancer and actor Kenny Wormald.

For many millennials, hearing the opening beat of Party Rock Anthem instantly transports them back to the early 2010s, when shuffle dancing was everywhere, and every party seemed to begin with, "Party rock is in the house tonight..."

Lauren Bennett helped create one of the defining pop anthems of a generation, and her music will continue to bring people together on dance floors for years to come.