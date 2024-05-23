Lauryn Hill Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums List

Lauryn Hill’s 1998 album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, has been named the greatest record ever made by Apple Music.

The streaming service put out a list of the 100 best albums ever!

The top ten, also included Michael Jackson’s Thriller, The Beatles’ Abbey Road, Prince’s Purple Rain, and Frank Ocean’s Blonde.

Apple compiled this ranking of the greatest records ever made,” with an Apple Music team of experts alongside a select group of artists, songwriters, producers, and industry professionals…

Stevie Wonder’s Songs in the Key of Life, and Amy Winehouse Back to Black also cracked the top 10.