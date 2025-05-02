Leafs Eliminate Sens, Finally Advance — and Nylander’s the Hero

They did it, Toronto! After a classic Leafs-style rollercoaster, the boys in blue have made it to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs — and yes, our blood pressure can now come down (a little).

William Nylander scored twice as the Maple Leafs shut the door on the Ottawa Senators, finally clinching the series after nearly blowing a 3-0 lead. What started as a confident series with a blowout and two OT wins turned into full-on Leafs fan trauma when the Sens clawed back with an overtime win in Game 4 and a soul-crushing 4-0 shutout in Game 5.

But history didn’t repeat itself this time. While only four NHL teams have ever come back from being down 3-0, the Senators won’t be joining that exclusive club — even with Claude Giroux on their roster (yes, the same guy who helped the Flyers do it back in 2010).

Up next? The Florida Panthers in Round 2. Time to trade winter jackets for beach vibes — but not the stress.

Why Hockey Is Better Than Sex

(Don’t shoot the messenger — just enjoy the power play)

If it’s a bad game, you can call a timeout.

There’s a limit to the size of all equipment.

You can still play after you get married.

You can pull the goalie and no one gets mad.

It’s broadcast live on TV.

It actually lasts a full hour.

You know it’s over when the buzzer sounds.

People cheer when you score.

And yes — you can call your friends about it after.