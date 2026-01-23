Elle Woods… Before Harvard

If you’ve ever wondered how Elle Woods became so confident, the answer is finally coming. A new prequel series is officially expanding the Legally Blonde universe.

This time, the story rewinds to high school. It explores the early moments that shaped Elle Woods before law school and pink power suits.

A High School Origin Story

The series focuses on Elle’s teenage years and the experiences that built her confidence. It’s a coming-of-age story with familiar energy.

Viewers can expect friendship drama, big feelings, and early ambition. It shows how Elle learned to believe in herself early on.

A Strong Start for the Series

The project comes from Reese Witherspoon and her production company Hello Sunshine, keeping the tone true to the original films.

The series is set to release in July, and it’s already been renewed for season two. That early vote of confidence shows just how much faith the studio has in the show.

Elle Woods’ story didn’t start at Harvard. This summer, fans finally get to see where her journey really began.