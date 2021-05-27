LEGO Unveils New Set With 11,500 Pieces!

This could keep your older kids busy all summer!

LEGO has unveiled its biggest set to date, at over 11,500 pieces and it looks amazing and extremely time-consuming!

When complete, The LEGO Art World Map is 25.5 inches high and 40.5 inches wide.

The set features customizable pins so users can either mark places they’ve visited or destinations they hope to visit soon.

It’s part of LEGO’s Art Collection and you can buy it online on LEGO.com, June 1st. It will hit other retailers around the world starting August 1st and will sell for $249.99 USD.