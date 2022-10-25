Leslie Jordan, Actor, Dies In Car Crash

Leslie Jordan died on Monday in Hollywood in a single-vehicle car crash, according to TMZ and the Los Angeles Times.

Leslie’s larger-than-life personality garnered him roles in “Will & Grace” and “American Horror” Story.

The Emmy winner, whose videos turned him into a social media star during the pandemic, was 67.

Celebrities are reacting to the loss of their dear friend.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” a representative for Jordan said in a statement Monday.

The native of Chattanooga, Tennessee, who won an outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for his part as Beverly Leslie in “Will & Grace,” had a recurring role on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call me Kat” and starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.”

Jordan’s other eclectic credits include “Hearts Afire,” “Boston Legal,” “Fantasy Island” and “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” He played various roles in the “American Horror Story” franchise series.

Production on Fox’s “Call Me Kat” was suspended following Jordan’s death. He had completed work on nine episodes.