Less Than Half Of Us Will Make New Year’s Resolutions For 2022!

Are you doing the New Year’s resolution thing this year? Or will you FAIL anyway, so why bother?

A new poll found fewer people are doing them than last year.

44% of people say they’ll make a resolution, down from 50% a year ago. And their dismal success rate is partly to blame. Just 10% of people stick to their resolution, according to the poll. And 47% of all resolutions will fail by February 1st.

The top five reasons we don’t follow through are a loss of motivation, not planning well enough, not having enough support, setting too MANY resolutions, and setting goals that are too ambitious. The most common resolution last year was to lose weight, and it was also one of the goals we were LEAST likely to follow through with.

Let’s keep it simple this year! For example, try and go outside more even if it’s just to retrieve that big role of flyers at the end of your driveway. Or maybe try and shop at a local shop, even if it’s out of the way. Drink more water, try a new shampoo, eat something weird. These are all doable!

Happy New New year!

