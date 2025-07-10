Global superstar Lewis Capaldi is using his platform to open up about mental health and help others access support.

After a two-year hiatus to focus on his well-being, Capaldi is back with a new single, Survive, and a powerful mission. In partnership with BetterHelp, the world’s largest online therapy service, the singer is giving away 734,000 hours of free online therapy – one hour for each day of his 734-day break from music.

“Therapy is the reason I’m able to be a musician again.” Lewis Capaldi

In a candid new video shared through BetterHelp, Capaldi opens up about the struggles that led him to step away from the spotlight in 2023, when anxiety took over during his world tour.

“I don’t think I’ll ever stop going to therapy after the impact it’s had on my life over the past two years,” Capaldi shares. “I want to support my fans as they’ve supported me, which is why I’m donating 734,000 hours together with BetterHelp.”

Free Therapy for Fans

Fans can now access one free month of therapy on BetterHelp by visiting BetterHelp.com/lewiscapaldi.

The goal?

To help fans get the same mental health support that helped Capaldi heal and return to music.

The initiative addresses a critical need: 3 in 4 people believe mental health support is important, yet many are afraid to seek help.

“To have someone as globally recognized as Lewis Capaldi share so authentically how getting help through online therapy has transformed his life is incredibly powerful. We’re grateful to have Lewis speak up and use his platform to help break down the stigma of therapy,” said Sara Brooks, Chief Growth Officer at BetterHelp.

A Triumphant Return

Capaldi made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury, marking his return with "Survive" – a song that captures his journey through struggle, growth, and resilience.

Fans and critics alike have called it one of his most powerful performances yet.

How to Access the Free Therapy

Visit www.betterhelp.com/lewiscapaldi

Sign up for one month of free online therapy

Get matched with a licensed therapist and begin your journey

More About Capaldi

The Scottish artist is no stranger to breaking records. From the global success of Someone You Loved to topping charts with his latest releases, Capaldi has become one of the UK’s most streamed and celebrated artists.

His 2023 Netflix documentary, How I’m Feeling Now, gave fans a raw, behind-the-scenes look at his mental health journey.

Now, he’s turning that vulnerability into action – and inviting fans to heal alongside him.