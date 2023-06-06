Lewis Capaldi Cancels All Public Commitments For A Couple of Weeks

Capaldi announced that he will be cancelling all public events for the next few weeks due to mental and physical exhaustion.

Lewis took to social media to speak directly to fans, Lewis, began: ‘This is a really difficult message, and one that hurts me a lot to have to type, but I’m sorry to say that I’m going to have to cancel all commitments from now until I play Glastonbury on June 24.

He went on to apologize: ‘I know many of you will have spent money on travel or hotels, which I appreciate more than ever with how difficult things are economically at the moment, so I’m extremely sorry for the impact this will have.

‘The fact you’re willing to come out and spend your time, money and love on these shows is beyond comprehension and I feel incredibly lucky.’

Lewis assured he is ‘getting all the help’ he needs right now, from ‘incredible people’ around him for whom he is ‘so grateful’.

Lewis – who has Tourette’s syndrome – has spoken openly about his health over recent months, admitting he will have to quit music if it becomes too much!