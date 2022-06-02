Liam Payne Runs His Mouth About One Direction to Disastrous Results

Liam Payne appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive and decided to just burn bridges. A lot of them.

1D fan Twitter was NOT having it at all.

It’s no debate that the biggest boyband of the 2010’s was One Direction. The X Factor formed group went on to have 5 number 1 hits, five multi-platinum albums, and selling out stadiums worldwide.

Payne made claims that Simon Cowell, who created the group, built it around Payne as the “face of the group”:

shut the fuck up seriously 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yIZu87tDyt — alondra SEES H IN 167 (@withaseaviews) May 31, 2022

On top of this, Payne went on speak about Zayn Malik’s various controversies post leaving One Direction. He specifically talked about an issue between Jake Paul, and how last year allegedly Zayn struck his mother-in-law Yolanda Hadid (a case in which he pleaded no contest):

he's about to get dragged by zayn's fans pic.twitter.com/sr7BGB9Wxw — georgia (@copyofsatellite) May 31, 2022

Additionally, one claim pushed fans on Twitter OVER the edge. Liam Payne claimed his single “Strip That Down” outsold EVERY single member of the band. A claim that was quickly fact checked by fans:

Liam Payne believes his debut solo single ‘Strip That Down’ outsold the other One Direction members:



“First song, billion streams. I think it outsold everybody within the band.” pic.twitter.com/Gr3c5UEczP — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 1, 2022

To Payne’s credit, “Strip That Down” has over 886 Million streams on Spotify, and 365 Million on YouTube, it’s no small feat. Neither of these numbers compare to the first solo songs by Harry Styles and Zayn Malik.

“Pillowtalk” by Zayn went to number one in the U.S and U.K and is certified five times platinum RIAA. Harry Styles’s “Sign Of The Times” went to number one in the U.K, number four in the U.S, and is certified four times platinum by the RIAA. “Strip That Down” peaked at number three in the U.K, number ten in the U.S, and is three times platinum certified by the RIAA.

Payne’s interview has gone viral, leading to former X Factor artists like Cher Lloyd chiming in on TikTok:

Even Payne’s ex-fiance Maya Henry, put a shot of her own in. The pair split in May after an alleged cheating scandal:

https://www.tiktok.com/@mayahenry/video/7104321951837146414

Unfortunately for Liam Payne, the internet lasts forever and he’s definitely not going to live this interview down. You can check out the full interview here.