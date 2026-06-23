Liam Payne's Son Set to Inherit Singer's $28 Million Estate

Nearly two years after the tragic death of former One Direction star Liam Payne, it has been confirmed that his son, Bear, is the sole beneficiary of the singer's estate.

Because Payne died without a will, the distribution of his assets fell under inheritance laws. His estate, reportedly worth approximately $28 million, will ultimately go to his son with former partner Cheryl Cole.

While some funds may be available sooner, the majority of the estate will remain in a trust until Bear reaches the age of 18.

Following Payne's death, Cheryl Cole and music industry lawyer Richard Bray were appointed as administrators of the estate, responsible for managing his affairs until the inheritance can be transferred to Bear.

Payne died on October 16, 2024, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old.

Authorities later reported that the singer had multiple substances in his system at the time of his death, including a drug commonly known as "pink cocaine."

The case led to several arrests. Two men were accused of supplying drugs to Payne, while three others initially faced charges related to abandonment and manslaughter.

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However, an Argentine appeals court dismissed the abandonment and manslaughter charges in February 2025.

The news serves as a reminder of the importance of estate planning. No matter your age, having a will can help ensure your wishes are carried out and can spare loved ones from navigating complicated legal processes during an already difficult time.