Experience Nostalgia: Life-Sized Polly Pocket Hits Airbnb This Month

Are you ready to dive into a world of nostalgia and experience your childhood dreams in real life? Airbnb's latest quirky offering is here to make that happen with a life-sized version of Polly Pocket that’s big enough to walk around in. Yep, you read that right—a Polly Pocket compact you can live in!

A Throwback to the ’90s

For those needing a refresher, Polly Pocket first hit the shelves in 1989. These tiny, portable dollhouses, often shaped like makeup compacts, were a staple in many of our childhoods. And guess what? Mattel still sells them today, proving that some things never go out of style.

To celebrate Polly’s 35th birthday, the folks at Airbnb and Mattel have teamed up to create a giant version of the “Slumber Party Fun” compact from 1994. But this isn’t just any old replica—it’s the size of a house! Complete with multiple levels, you’ll find a living room on the ground floor and a kitchen on the top, all meticulously designed to look exactly like the original pocket-sized version.

Book Your Stay: August 21st

Starting August 21st, you and your friends can book a one-night stay in this whimsical retreat. However, there's a twist—only one of you gets to sleep inside the actual compact on a pull-out couch. The other four will be roughing it in style in a Polly Pocket-themed tent nearby. So, it's a bit like camping, but with a serious ’90s twist.

Nestled in the woods near Littleton, Massachusetts, this unique experience will cost you $89 per person, a price that’s a fun nod to Polly’s debut year.

What to Expect

Your stay will be a full-on ’90s throwback, complete with a fridge and pantry stocked with classic ’90s snacks, a selection of VHS movies from the era, and even a wardrobe of life-sized Polly Pocket clothes for you to try on. Talk about living your best retro life!

If you’re not lucky enough to snag an overnight stay, don’t fret. They also offer day trips for fans who want to relive their childhood without committing to a full night.

Ready to relive your childhood dreams? Keep an eye on Airbnb and search for “Sleepover at Polly Pocket’s Compact” later this month to secure your spot. This is one nostalgia-filled experience you won’t want to miss!