Life’s Common Mishaps!

Confusing a stranger for an acquaintance, shrinking clothes in the laundry or attempting to unlock a car that wasn’t yours are just a few of life’s little errors that are somewhat embarrassing.

Other common errors include preparing a meal for work only to leave it at home and forgetting to cancel unused subscriptions. Sadly, 16 percent of respondents admitted they have forgotten about planned events and failed to show up, while 11 percent have dropped a book while reading in the bathtub.

The study, conducted by OnePoll, also found that the average adult encounters 84 mishaps a year, amounting to more than one embarrassing error per week. Additionally, 31 percent confessed to repeating the same mistake more than once…

The most common places where these errors occur include the home and workplace, the supermarket, the pub, and while on holiday.

87 percent acknowledged that mistakes and mishaps are simply an unavoidable part of life.

Here are more of life’s little misfortunes!

Top Mishaps People Endure in Modern Society: