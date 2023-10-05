Lifetime holiday film reunites main ladies of the 80’s including Linda Gray and Loni Anderson

Listen Live

The ladies of the 80’s have reunited for a holiday film.

An A-team group of Loni Anderson (WKRP in Cincinnati), Morgan Fairchild (Falcon Crest), Linda Gray (Dallas), Donna Mills (Knots Landing), and Nicollette Sheridan (Knots Landing) star in a Lifetime film.

“Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas” is about a group of former Soap Opera actresses who reunite for a final Christmas special of their show.

According to the synopsis, “old rivalries resurface that threaten to tear the whole production apart. With the show nearly cancelled before it even begins due to the ladies’ famous diva’s behaviour, they reluctantly agree to set aside their differences and past secrets to ‘act’ as if they all still love each other.

Along the way, the divas also discover that the love between them all is still very strong too.”

If that’s not enough to get you pumped, how about this? Tiffany will perform the opening theme song!

No official date but it’s expected out this year.

feature image by Frantogian via Wikipedia commons

